Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 17:25 Hits: 2

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will expel three Bolivian diplomatic staff in a tit-for-tat move after Bolivia's interim government on Monday asked two Spanish diplomats, as well as the Mexican ambassador, to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2019/12/31/spain-says-to-expel-three-bolivian-diplomats-in-tit-for-tat-move