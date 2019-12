Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 17:42 Hits: 2

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was willing to work with Iran-backed militia groups - his political rivals - to end the United States military presence in Iraq through political and legal means.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2019/12/31/iraq039s-sadr-says-he-is-willing-to-work-with-iran-backed-rivals-to-oust-us-troops