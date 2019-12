Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 16:53 Hits: 2

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship suspected of fuel-smuggling and arrested 16 Malaysian crew members, state media reported on Monday (Dec 30). The website of IRIB state television said the Guards confiscated 1.3 million litres of "smuggled fuel" from the unnamed vessel 15 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-seizes-ship-arrests-16-malaysians-12221098