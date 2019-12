Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 13:55 Hits: 1

The question for the 2020 US election season seems straightforward: Should Americans continue with some version of the Reagan regime, which is likely to deliver consistently mediocre growth and extreme income inequality? But the real question is how to enact policies resisted by the oligarchy that the Reagan Revolution created.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economic-regime-change-in-america-by-simon-johnson-2019-12