Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 15:55 Hits: 2

Black Democratic voters are energized to vote President Trump out of office in 2020, as less than a quarter of African Americans say their financial situation has improved over the past two years, according to a new study...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/476226-black-democrats-energized-to-vote-trump-out-poll