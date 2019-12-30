Two states passed strong paid family leave laws in 2019, but that's not all

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 14:30 Hits: 2

The United States lags the rest of the world to an almost-grotesque degree on family leave policies, with the federal government not requiring employers to give workers any kind of paid leave, whether to birth and parent a new baby, get over surgery, or care for a sick loved one. But, as with some other key policies—like the minimum wage—where congressional Republicans are standing in the way of progress at the federal level, some states are stepping up to improve the situation.

In June, Connecticut Democrats passed the nation’s strongest paid family leave law, only to have Oregon say “hold my baby bottle” and pass an even stronger one in July. Starting in 2021, Connecticut workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, funded by a payroll tax, with minimum wage workers getting up to 95% wage replacement—the maximum benefit will be $900 a week. Oregon’s law won't go into effect until 2023, but it will cover up to 100% for low-wage workers, with a cap of $1,215 per week. Paid family leave in Oregon will be available to victims of domestic violence, and people’s jobs will be protected during their leave.

Connecticut and Oregon joined California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and Washington state. There’s always room for improvement, though: New Jersey already had paid family leave, but it expanded it from six weeks to 12 weeks and up to 85% income replacement.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order giving state workers paid parental leave of eight weeks for those who give birth and four weeks for all others. And—if you can even believe it—federal workers are about to get 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

On the paid sick leave front, Maine passed a law requiring all but the smallest employers to offer workers up to 40 hours of paid leave annually to be used for any purpose. Nevada passed paid sick leave—up to 40 hours a year for workers at businesses with more than 50 employees.

