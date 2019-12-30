The Best Truthdig Book Reviews of 2019

Category: World Hits: 2
This year’s original reviews provide unique insight into the literary world through a distinctly progressive lens, including two National Arts & Entertainment Journalism award-winning pieces by Truthdig contributor Allen Barra and Foreign Editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata. Read the full reviews by clicking on the hyperlinked titles below.
The Trickster King and the Erudite Literalist
By ALLEN BARRA
Approaching Vladimir Nabokov’s 120th birthday, Truthdig looks at his friendship and falling-out with another literary giant, Edmund Wilson.
When the Voiceless Speak
By ALEXIS CAMINS
Filipino American author Alex Tizon spent his life raising up the lives of those rendered invisible by society.
Putting Trump to Shame Without Ever Saying His Name
Written after the 45th president was inaugurated, Terrance Hayes’ sonnets have an urgency that will leave readers’ heads spinning.
The Future of Meat
By CARYN HARTGLASS
As people become aware of the effects of eating animals on climate change and human health, a new book asks whether we will see an end to it.
Reclaiming Difference
By PAUL VON BLUM
A new anthology shines light on differently abled artists, including Sandie Yi, born with two digits on each hand and foot, whose art forces viewers to reconsider beauty.
By TIM RILEY
Ken Burns’ documentary “Country Music” and its book tie-in present country music with a naive affection that misses key American tensions.
A new book argues weakly for the influence of Ayn Rand on our culture—after all, the dominant classes in America were greedy and selfish from the get-go.
The Madness Driving Climate Catastrophe
By H. PATRICIA HYNES
A new book examines how corporate capitalism, through fossil fuel-based technology, has led the world to the point of destruction.
‘Civilizing’ Perpetual Foreigners
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
In a time rife with anti-immigrant invective, Truthdig reviews a book that explores a historic episode involving missionaries and migrant Chinese women.
Need more recommendations? Check out all of Truthdig’s book reviews here.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Truthdig/~3/Ob6p5-lRWaA/