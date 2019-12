Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 08:05 Hits: 3

The three countries have benefited the most from membership of the World Trade Organization, according to a new report to mark the body's 25th anniversary. Their combined revenues in just one year were $239 billion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-china-and-germany-profit-most-from-global-free-trade-study/a-51831108?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf