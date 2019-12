Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 09:14 Hits: 5

A British woman told police she was a gang-raped by 12 Israelis during a stay in a tourist hotspot in Cyprus. Now, a court has found her guilty on a charge of "public mischief" after retracting her claim.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyprus-british-woman-found-guilty-of-false-gang-rape-claim/a-51831566?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf