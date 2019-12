Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:06 Hits: 5

The deal that led to an exchange of prisoners on Sunday between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east – swapping detained fighters for civilians and soldiers – has spurred public outrage in some quarters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191230-ukraine-russia-crimea-prisoner-swap-exchange-separatist-riot-police-zelensky-president-eu-european-union-maidan