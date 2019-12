Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:35 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - Spain's state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras from prison, in what was widely seen as a gesture of political goodwill as the Socialist Party seeks support to form a government.

