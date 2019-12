Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:03 Hits: 3

DUBLIN: The European Union's new trade commissioner, Irishman Phil Hogan, was quoted on Monday (Dec 30) as saying he would seek a reset of EU/US trade relations on a number of contentious issues when he meets his US counterpart for the first time next month. The Trump administration imposed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/eu-seeks-reset-in-trade-talks-with-us-says-trade-chief-hogan-12220538