Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:10 Hits: 5

The death toll from a massive car bomb in the Somali capital has risen to 81, a government spokesman said Monday, as rescue workers pursued their search for the missing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/somalia-mogadishu-car-bombing-death-al-shabaab-12220494