Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 02:21 Hits: 2

The Taliban agreed Sunday to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, as a step towards a peace deal that could allow the U.S. to bring home its troops.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2019/1229/Taliban-agree-to-cease-fire-as-step-to-U.S.-peace-deal?icid=rss