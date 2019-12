Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 01:03 Hits: 4

Former President Obama took to Twitter to offer words of encouragement to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Sunday shortly after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer."If there's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/476192-obama-offers-words-of-encouragement-to-john-lewis-after-cancer-diagnosis