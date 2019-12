Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 02:23 Hits: 6

The U.S. launched five airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, the Trump administration announced Sunday. The U.S. launched F-15 Strike Eagles against five targets associated...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/476193-us-launches-airstrikes-targeting-iran-backed-militias-in-iraq-syria