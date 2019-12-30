The anti-racist classic 'Blazing Saddles,' the race-class narrative, and how to beat Trump in 2020

Assuring voters that whites will benefit from activist government proved to be an essential element in generating enthusiasm. Expressly stating that whites benefit seemed to cut against two core themes of the Right’s story: that talking about racism really means blaming whites; and that addressing racism reflects concern for people of color but not for whites. [snip] Clearly the race-class messages work best when they indicate that whites, too, suffer because of racism and stand to gain from cross-racial solidarity and progressive policies….Most whites now perceive themselves to be a racial group and wonder at least implicitly who threatens their group. The Right’s answer is people of color and their liberal enablers. The best Left answer is the billionaires using racism to divide us, white, Black, and brown.

[snip] We found that whites reacted more positively to messengers of color compared to white messengers when they heard a race-class message. The differences were often slight and more research is needed….An invitation to join a multiracial coalition as a welcome ally seemed more persuasive and reassuring when extended by a person of color. For nonwhite politicians and for organizers of color, this is important. It suggests they may gain rather than lose credibility with white audiences by talking about racism, but only when framed as a divide-and-distract weapon against all racial groups, whites included.

[snip] Naming whites as beneficiaries of cross-racial solidarity also increases support from people of color. Recall that we tested this statement: “We need elected leaders who will reject the divide-and-conquer tactics of their opponents and put the interests of working people first.” And then we tested it again, adding at the end “whether we’re white, Black, or brown.” Looking at the racial breakdown, support for the racially inclusive version went up by 8 points among whites. It shot up by a remarkable 21 points among African Americans.

Why might people of color respond more positively to a message of cross-racial solidarity that emphasizes benefits to whites in addition to themselves? People of color seem to have more confidence in cross-racial solidarity when they understand why whites have their own clear stake to join in coalition.