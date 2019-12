Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 16:40 Hits: 3

Over the last year, we’ve said goodbye to many Republicans who are no longer in office or are on their way out. There are way too many Republican losers to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/these-are-the-republican-losers-we-wont-miss-in-2020/