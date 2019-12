Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 18:22 Hits: 4

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she supports sending more troops to Africa's Sahel. Although France already has a strong deployment, they've asked for support and Germany cannot "duck away" from the region, she said.

