Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 20:39 Hits: 5

The US military says it has attacked an Iranian-backed militia inside Syria and Iraq — possibly using drones. The "defensive strikes" follow a rocket barrage in northern Iraq that killed an American contractor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-hits-back-at-iran-linked-militia-in-iraq-after-rocket-attack/a-51829278?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf