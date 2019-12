Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 16:13 Hits: 4

Now in their 25th day, France’s nationwide strikes against the government’s pension reform plans are the longest in more than 30 years. How are strikers coping after nearly four weeks without pay?

