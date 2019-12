Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 19:25 Hits: 4

The United States has bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said Sunday, following a rocket attack in Iraq that killed a US civilian contractor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191229-us-bombs-militant-group-in-iraq-syria-in-retaliation-for-contractor-s-killing