Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019

The "truthiness" of US President Donald Trump and other world leaders cast a dark shadow over public life in 2019, and probably will continue to do so next year. But fortunately for those who care about both democracy and the planet, the actual truth remains a powerful force.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/hong-kong-climate-change-how-truth-survived-by-chris-patten-2019-12