Strands of kelp at Shelly Point in Beaumaris, Tasmania on September 7, 2019. The Tasman Sea is warming and once plentiful kelp forests have rapidly declined. The kelp rising in 30-foot high stalks has been habitat for rare ocean life through recorded history. Once present along the whole length of Tasmania's east coast, now little is left. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)