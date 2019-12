Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 15:20 Hits: 4

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) questioned whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will "try to rig" the impeachment trial by teaming up with President Trump.Van Hollen toldĀ Jon Karl...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/476160-senate-democrat-on-impeachment-trial-if-you-have-a-rigged-trial