My New Year's promise to Puerto Rico. Mi promesa de Año Nuevo a Puerto Rico

You don’t have to be Puerto Rican to give a damn about what is happening, right before our eyes, to Puerto Rico.
I’m not Puerto Rican. Sure, I have skin in the game since my husband, some cousins, my godkids and their children, and many of my former comrades from the Young Lords Party are Boricuas.
In September of 2017, after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands as well, along with family and friends I watched a nightmare unfolding. It soon became patently clear that the U.S. government, under the failed leadership of Donald Trump, was botching relief and recovery efforts, and few mainland mainstream reporters were bringing their A-game into the mess. I was struck by the fact that a majority of folks here seemed to know next to nothing about the island and its fractured history as a U.S. colony. The New York Times reported, “Nearly Half of Americans Don’t Know Puerto Ricans Are Fellow Citizens.”
I made a promesa to my santos that I would do what I could to amplify the skimpy mainstream media coverage of the recovery efforts on the island—as well as covering the Puerto Rican community here on the mainland.
To be honest, I didn’t think that I would have to extend that promise into 2020. I thought once Congress passed funding for the island, it would be delivered. I didn’t anticipate the actions of FEMA and HUD. After his paper-towel-tossing, who could imagine that Trump would act like a Mafia don with a vendetta?
All of this has happened and more, under the aegis of a cruel, vindictive, and heartless president whose paper towel moment is now enshrined in the halls of infamy.
The ongoing depredations from Trump and his agency heads have guaranteed an increase in the suffering and death toll on the island.
I find myself wishing that Trump was being impeached for his treatment of Puerto Rico.x
See what I found Puerto Rico, the revenge! Impeach Navidad, Impeach Navidad Prospero AÃƒÂ±o y Felicidad. pic.twitter.com/39kNTDaiNo
Look at these recent stories.x
x
The president personally intervened to cut Puerto RicoÃ¢Â€Â™s Medicare funding https://t.co/uJ5ZFZFijO
x
"HUD officials even told the House Appropriations subcomittee that they just wonÃ¢Â€Â™t do it. Not only did HUD officials admit that they are willfully defying the law, but they also admitted that they have Ã¢Â€Âœno statutory authorityÃ¢Â€Â to miss such a deadline." https://t.co/a1GQKv8DkE
x
Glad to see House Democrats dealing with HUDs criminal behavior towards Puerto Rico. Ben Carson is a chip off the Trump block. https://t.co/nW9XYg537a via @GoogleNews
x
Investigate FEMA's failure to rebuild only hospital facility in Vieques, Democratic lawmakers demand."It is unacceptable that U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico continue to lack access to high-quality critical health services years after a disaster." https://t.co/63QOMMKcQ5
Not good. FEMAÃ¢Â€Â™s Hurricane Aid to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Has Stalled"Two years after Hurricanes Maria and Irma, records show the agencyÃ¢Â€Â™s work on long-term recovery on the islands is crawling compared with some states on the mainland." https://t.co/1SUdIGbyl2
From The New York Times:
ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — More than two years after back-to-back hurricanes ravaged this tropical island, medical workers are still treating gunshot wounds in hallways and kidney failure in a trailer. They ignore their own inflamed rashes that they say are caused by the mold that has shut down an entire hospital floor below a still-porous roof.
At least they have a hospital. The lone medical center on Vieques, an idyllic island that is part of Puerto Rico, was severely damaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, then abandoned to wandering roosters and grazing horses. Ailing people wait at the ferry dock to catch a boat to the mainland.
Two years on, “we are in the same situation as we were in the days after the hurricane,” said Rafael Surillo Ruiz, the mayor of Yabucoa, on Puerto Rico’s hard-hit eastern edge.
An examination of Federal Emergency Management Agency data and records demonstrates the degree to which the recovery from Hurricanes Maria and Irma on America’s Caribbean islands has been stalled compared with some of the most disaster-prone states on the mainland, leaving the islands’ critical infrastructure in squalor and limbo. FEMA officials say 190 long-term recovery projects have been funded in Puerto Rico — out of more than 9,000 requests. On the United States Virgin Islands, about 218 projects had funding — out of more than 1,500 requests and still counting.
As we leave 2019 behind us, I was very pleased when I saw this response from Daily Kos contributing editor Greg Dworkin to Aaron Blake’s query about the year’s political stories:x
ACA court casePuerto Rico treatment by Trump
Greg was the only person responding who mentioned Puerto Rico. I agree.
Yes, we have impeachment, climate change, the economy, kids in cages, corruption, health care, voter suppression—an almost endless list of concerns on our plates. Somehow, however, I always feel that Puerto Rico winds up as leftovers, or not on the national menu at all.
I would like to applaud the efforts of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who has been the staunchest ally in the House of Representatives for Puerto Ricans on the island and here on the mainland in the wake of Maria.
Here she is, speaking from the heart on the second anniversary of the hurricane:x
Two years ago, Hurricane #Maria made landfall in my hometown of Yabucoa, #PuertoRico. We must continue standing in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico - and fighting to ensure they receive the aid they deserve. pic.twitter.com/d2FGr6L0mm
Far too often, we only hear the voices of those politicians who are Puerto Rican, or Latinx, or whose states have a significant Puerto Rican population.
Back in August, the date of the Democratic Party presidential primary in Puerto Rico was moved up. NBC reported,
Hours before stepping down Friday, former Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló signed a law moving the island's 2020 Democratic primary from June to the last Sunday in March, which could give island residents more say in who becomes the party nominee and expand the impact of Latino voters in next year's elections.
By June, the nominee has been decided, rendering a primary that month essentially academic, Rosselló stated in a news release.
“This legislative measure provides the opportunity to put Puerto Rico on the radar of potential presidential candidates in the Democratic Party. The candidates will not only pay attention to Puerto Rico but will have to clearly stipulate their positions regarding the issues that affect the island," Rosselló stated.
"In changing the date to the month of March, we can engage candidates directly on the political and economic inequality that Puerto Rico goes through," Rosselló added.
The last Sunday in March 2020 is March 29. Republicans on the island hold their primary March 8.
However, after a Democratic debate was held in Florida, the state with the highest number of Puerto Ricans, NBC reported that “Democratic debates didn't address Puerto Rico despite island's possible early primary”:
Of the 24 candidates, only 13 have taken a stance on the island's territorial status, its financial crisis and post-hurricane situation, says a coalition of groups.
The two-day Democratic presidential debate hosted in Miami ended on Thursday without addressing issues affecting Puerto Rico, even though Puerto Ricans on the island and the mainland are able to vote in presidential primaries and an estimated 1.2 million live in Florida. Power4PuertoRico, a coalition of organizations and leaders who advocate for the island and Puerto Ricans living in the states, called out debate participants on Twitter for ignoring Puerto Rico during the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate. “20 candidates, 5 moderators, 2 debates and only ONE mention of Puerto Rico,” said one tweet.
The only mention of the U.S. territory happened on Wednesday night when Julián Castro, the only Latino candidate in the crowded race, mentioned that Puerto Rico was his first campaign stop. After Castro’s visit, Power4PuertoRico spearheaded an initiative to demand presidential candidates to both take definitive stances on a series of issues affecting the island's 3.2 million residents and come up with “a comprehensive platform.”
Since March, over 55 organizations and individuals have come together to lead the effort as candidates seek to stand out in a crowded race.
The Democratic primary field has narrowed. Yes, some candidates have paid lip service, and even proffered plans for Puerto Rico, which, given the current makeup of the Congress and the current occupant of the White House, will go nowhere.
We must win the White House, take back the Senate, and maintain our House majority.
Here’s the Power 4 Puerto Rico Coalition letter to the Democratic presidential candidates, signed by 60 organizations:
March 20, 2019
Dear Presidential Candidates:
We, the undersigned organizations, representing millions from the Puerto Rican Diaspora and allies, strongly urge you to publicly support a comprehensive platform addressing the fiscal and economic crises facing the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
The people of Puerto Rico, U.S. citizens and residents alike, are still recovering from devastating firsts —including the worst natural disaster and largest bankruptcy proceeding in U.S. history— a depressed economy, and imminent fiscal cliffs in public health, schooling and higher education, public pensions, and nutritional assistance. Many of these challenges are the result of artificial, arbitrary, and often discriminatory decisions made by the federal government in how it treats Puerto Rico. Only bold action spurred by presidential leadership – together with detailed policy prescriptions – can move the needle on these complex issues.
As a presidential candidate, we strongly urge you to publicly support the following policy priorities. Though action is needed on many more fronts, Puerto Rico needs:
● A Marshall Plan-type mobilization to fully rebuild and recover after Hurricanes Irma and Maria
● Full participation of Island residents in critical federal anti-poverty programs such as:
- Medicaid
- Child Tax Credit (CTC)
- Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)
- SNAP
● Economic tools such as:
- Jones Act exemption
- Fix how federal tax reform law treats the Island and provide tax incentives for job creation, along with improved labor standards
- Significant public debt relief
● Recognition of the right to self-determination of the Puerto Rican people along with a permanent and self- sustained, inclusive, fair and transparent process to end 121 years of U.S. colonialism in Puerto Rico
Attached, please find a detailed background document with more specifics about these and other critical issue areas that will require your action should you become the 46th President of the United States.
We stand ready to assist you and your team to answer any questions or provide more in-depth analysis of Puerto Rico issues and look forward to your prompt response as we prepare to periodically report back to the public on the policy positions taken by all presidential candidates.
What can you do?
Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories are part of the Democratic Party platform. Pressure the DNC to update the 2016 Democratic Party platform on the issue of Puerto Rico, which read:
Fighting for the People of Puerto Rico
And we are committed to addressing the extraordinary challenges faced by our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico. Many stem from the fundamental question of Puerto Rico’s political status. Democrats believe that the people of Puerto Rico should determine their ultimate political status from permanent options that do not conflict with the Constitution, laws, and policies of the United States. Democrats are committed to promoting economic opportunity and good-paying jobs for the hardworking people of Puerto Rico. We also believe that Puerto Ricans must be treated equally by Medicare, Medicaid, and other programs that benefit families. Puerto Ricans should be able to vote for the people who make their laws, just as they should be treated equally. All American citizens, no matter where they reside, should have the right to vote for the President of the United States. Finally, we believe that federal officials must respect Puerto Rico’s local self-government as laws are implemented and Puerto Rico’s budget and debt are restructured so that it can get on a path towards stability and prosperity.
Politico reports that there are still more primary debates ahead:
The Democratic National Committee announced it will hold four debates for its presidential candidates in the first two months of 2020, a jam-packed schedule as voting kicks off.
One debate will be held in each of the four early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
The Iowa debate — the seventh in a series of twelve planned debates — will be on Jan. 14. It will be hosted by CNN in partnership with The Des Moines Register at Drake University in Des Moines.
The New Hampshire debate will be on Feb. 7, hosted by ABC News in partnership with WMUR-TV, ABC’s local affiliate, and Apple News at St. Anselm College outside Manchester.
The ninth debate will be on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC in partnership with The Nevada Independent.
The final early state debate announced will be at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 25. It will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter.
Pressure the host networks for the upcoming debates to correct the omission of Puerto Rico and the USVI.
Puerto Rico STILL needs our help:x
x
Your support is changing lives and rebuilding homes for the people of Puerto Rico. With your support, we rebuilt DoÃƒÂ±a Dora's home in Caimito, San Juan. DoÃƒÂ±a Dora thanks you for your generosity! Support our UNIDOS program and help us rebuild #PuertoRico. https://t.co/ZXuVy3b4Nspic.twitter.com/WAELsVulEp
x
Hurricane Maria forever changed #PuertoRico. Watch Carmen Baez, founder of @PRxPRorg, explain how PRxPR continues to help rebuild Puerto Rico and how you can help too. Donate today. https://t.co/Mgt4mSCqG5#MariaIsStillHerepic.twitter.com/guNf27zfJd
#HurricaneMaria disproportionately affected Puerto RicoÃ¢Â€Â™s poorest residents who have fewer resources to help them recover/rebuild. HEART 9/11 has been on the island for the 27 months teaching building skills, rebuilding homes & rural communities one roof at a time. #RebuildPuertopic.twitter.com/VqKA9Il1In
Support independent journalism on the island:x
These are the people behind the great journalism coming out of @cpipr in Puerto Rico. Their reporting earlier this year sparked protests that led to the resignation of the island's governor. Now they've won Nieman's Lyons Award for Conscience and Integrity https://t.co/YybyYY3kfNpic.twitter.com/zoWJSkaCtk
From the Nieman Foundation: Puerto Rico’s Centro de Periodismo Investigativo wins Louis M. Lyons Award for Conscience and Integrity in Journalism at Harvard
Nieman Fellows in the class of 2020 at Harvard University have selected Puerto Rico’s Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (CPI, the Center for Investigative Journalism) for the 2020 Louis M. Lyons Award for Conscience and Integrity in Journalism.
The fellows chose to honor CPI for its relentless drive in investigating the most pressing issues on the island, including the government’s mismanagement of public funds; the death count after Hurricane Maria; the ongoing debt crisis; and the secret communications among the island’s top political leadership in an encrypted messaging app, which when revealed by CPI, sparked protests and ultimately led to Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation from office.
The fellows noted that CPI has demonstrated the highest degree of conscience and integrity in its work uncovering political corruption. By calling for government transparency and filling in the gaps of truth with hard-nosed reporting, CPI has held the Puerto Rican government to account and demonstrated the power of fact finding.
Already well established before 2019, CPI gained widespread visibility far beyond Puerto Rico when it reported on leaked chat messages—totaling 889 pages of conversation—between Gov. Rosselló and many of his closest associates. The chats included homophobic and misogynistic comments and crude references to the victims of Hurricane Maria as well as discussions about how to control the press and discredit opponents. CPI’s reporting quickly led to demonstrations that unified many Puerto Ricans who demanded an end to corruption, leading to the governor’s resignation on July 24, 2019.
Some CPI swag:x
x
En estas fiestas obsequia regalos que apoyen el periodismo investigativo. ObtÃƒÂ©n una camiseta y un bulto por un donativo de $30. Todo lo que dones contarÃƒÂ¡ por tres gracias a NewsMatch y la FundaciÃƒÂ³n Miranda. Ã°ÂŸÂ“Â¬ EscrÃƒÂbenos un mensaje para mÃƒÂ¡s detalles. #PorMÃƒÂ¡sCPI#RegalaCPIpic.twitter.com/HcHbGgc4YQ
The @cpipr investigation led to uncovering over 4k died as result of #HurricaneMaria; brought corrupt chats to public from the [now former!] Governor, ignited massive peaceful public protests until he resigned; every day they produce unbiased reporting. pic.twitter.com/tGUDKs3ogB
Educate yourself about Puerto Rico and the current situation, and pass the information on to your family, friends, and social networks. Follow the Daily Kos tag #PuertoRico.
You don’t have to be Puerto Rican to care.
FYI: Since I cannot cover all things Puerto Rican in one story, here's a list of my past coverage since Maria.
Pa’lante, Puerto Rico.x YouTube Video
