Texas church shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

This is a breaking and developing story.

An unidentified gunman reportedly opened fire in West Freeway Church of Christ, located in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning. Initial reports of the shooting say that several people are injured, but the latest update from Medstar to the Dallas Morning News is that two people are dead, and one is injured.

Macara Trusty, a MedStar spokesperson, confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that two people are dead and one is injured; one person died at the scene, one person died on the way to the hospital, and a third person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl said police received a call about the shooting shortly before 10 a.m. local time, and that upon arrival, police found three people who had been shot, as reported by CNN. Drivdahl said the shooter is believed by police to be one of those three people. It’s unclear whether the shooter is injured or dead.

CBS 11News reports that a witness told the outlet that the gunman used a shotgun to shoot someone during communion. Then, the witness explained to the local outlet, another church-goer shot the shooter.

NBC News reports that Drivdahl told the outlet there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No identities have been released. A motive remains unclear.

