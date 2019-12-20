Wine Cave Full of Crystals : Warren Buttigieg Spar over Donors, But Poverty Is Left Out of Debate

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 13:43 Hits: 1

During Thursday’s Democratic debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg sparred over money’s role in politics and who funds their campaigns. The main difference between their approaches to taking funding is that Warren’s policies have been consistently clear on issues of inequality, while Buttigieg is “more of a cipher,” says Heather McGhee, distinguished senior fellow and former president of Demos. Meanwhile, moderators did not ask candidates about their platforms to tackle poverty in the U.S. “The word 'poverty' has yet to be mentioned by a moderator, and this is not a matter just of semantics,” adds guest Alan Minsky with the Progressive Democrats of America. “It’s a complete erasure of the reality of the lives of tens of millions of Americans.”

