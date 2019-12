Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 08:23 Hits: 6

Sydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that volunteer firefighters will receive some financial support.

