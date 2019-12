Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 09:27 Hits: 6

The Ukrainian government has exchanged dozens of prisoners with Russian-backed separatists in a pre-planned exchange. The swap may indicate the start of a better working relationship between Russia and Ukraine.

