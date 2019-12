Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 22:16 Hits: 3

When President Trump descended the escalator into a lobby of screaming fans in 2015, few believed it marked the beginning of an ascent to the White House. But Trump's upset victory the following year shows why we hold ele...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475353-the-biggest-political-upsets-of-the-decade