Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 04:18 Hits: 4

Several stabbings were reported Saturday night at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, a heavily Orthodox Jewish community in Ramapo, Rockland County, according to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/476149-three-stabbed-in-synagogue-in-new-york-town-report