Tulsa researchers may have found some of the mass graves from 1921 massacre

“The past is never dead,” wrote William Faulkner. “It's not even past.” This is especially true in places like Tulsa, Oklahoma, or Rosewood, Florida, or a thousand other “sundown towns” across our landscape, where the ghosts of America’s racial history—particularly during the so-called “nadir of race relations” between 1890 and 1930—will never lie easy until they are properly acknowledged and honored.

This manifested itself in particularly haunting fashion this week in Tulsa. Researchers believe they may have found the sites of at least one, and possibly two, mass grave sites in the vicinity of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. They’re awaiting permission now before they begin digging.

The numbers of people killed in this horrific mass ethnic-cleansing event has always been a bit of a mystery: Original official estimates listed only 36 people slain in the massacre, but the numbers of people who simply vanished off the face of the earth there has always been much higher. Early newspaper reports, including in the New York Times, listed numbers in the seventies, but these were later amended down to the thirties. Walter White of the NAACP estimated that between 150 and 200 black people were slain.

The Greenwood section of Tulsa, previously known as “the black Wall Street,” was destroyed: 191 businesses, the only hospital, numerous churches. Another 1,256 houses burned down, while 215 were looted. Real estate losses were estimated at $1.5 million and personal property at $750,000, totaling about $32 million in 2019 dollars.

The human toll was grim. Tales about mass graves lurking around the old Greenwood neighborhood have circulated since the ‘20s, and the current researchers from the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey—using modern seismic technology—have been able to confirm “anomalies” that suggest large numbers of human bodies in two particular locations. "I'm as confident as I can be in the results that this is a very big candidate with something associated with the massacre," researcher Scott Hammerstedt told NBC.

Of course, it’s also worth remembering that Tulsa is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to grappling with this historical racial nightmare. The work here is just the beginning.

