Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: Disinformation 2020

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 12:30 Hits: 4

Peter Wade/Rolling Stone:

How Disinformation Spreads, According to Chuck Todd Chuck Todd has had a front-row seat for the spread of disinformation. Here’s how he sees it happening and the media’s role in it Let me bring you back a little bit. Were you surprised by the consistency that the Trump administration was willing to spread disinformation with Sean Spicer’s initial press briefing when he lied about the crowd size at the inauguration? Were you surprised that the president and other administration officials and their allies just kept it going? I fully admit, listening to you ask that question now, and me giving you the honest answer of, yeah, I guess I really believed they wouldn’t do this. Just so absurdly naive in hindsight. Donald Trump’s entire life has been spent using misinformation. His entire life. I’ve spent years studying him now on trying to figure out how did this guy even learn politics? Where did he learn?

Jay Rosen/PressThink:

The Christmas Eve Confessions of Chuck Todd That disinformation was going to overtake Republican politics was discoverable years before he says he discovered it. One way to say it: They agreed to pretend that Conway’s threatening phrase, “alternative facts” was just hyberbole, the kind of inflammatory moment that makes for viral clips and partisan bickering. More silly than it was ominous. In reality she had made a grave announcement. The nature of the Trump government would be propagandistic. And as Garry Kasparov observes for us, “The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” This exhaustion, this annihilation were on their way to the Sunday shows, and to all interactions with journalists. That is what Kellyanne Conway was saying that day on Meet the Press. But the people who run the show chose not to believe it. That’s malpractice. Chuck Todd called it naiveté in order to minimize the error. This we cannot allow.

"Maybe she is too busy taking money from Russia" Abercrombie served as Hawaii's governor from 2010 to 2014.According to GovTrack, Gabbard has missed about 86 percent of House votes in the last three months. https://t.co/31kkb506FI December 24, 2019

Perry Bacon Jr/FiveThirtyEight:

The cost for coming forward on Trump Ukraine has been enormous for many in his administration An entire roster of public servants has been disparaged, bullied and in some cases banished for standing in Trump' path or testifying.https://t.co/c1WbxpUeWX December 26, 2019

Politico:

Democrats seize on anti-Obamacare ruling to steamroll GOP in 2020 The party looks to regain the offensive on an issue critical to its success in the 2018 midterms. A court ruling last week putting the Affordable Care Act further in jeopardy may provide the opening Democrats have been waiting for to regain the upper hand on health care against Republicans in 2020. At the most recent Democratic presidential debate, candidates largely avoided discussing the lawsuit or Republicans’ years-long efforts to dismantle Obamacare, and instead continued their intra-party battle over Medicare for All. But Senate Democrats, Democratic candidates and outside groups backing them immediately jumped on the news of the federal appeals court ruling — blasting out ads and statements reminding voters of Republicans’ votes to repeal the 2010 health care law, support the lawsuit and confirm the judges who may bring about Obamacare’s demise.

Added:

Disinformation is a big topic this week--@chucktodd to discuss it on @MeetThePress--which I didn't know when I wrote this, examining a new disinfo effort. @ThePlumLineGS@jayrosen_nyu@julianzelizer and other media experts bringing attention to the topic.https://t.co/7D7q5yEC9y December 28, 2019

Walter Shapiro/New Republic:

A Man in Full Joe Biden wants to be a normal president in a highly abnormal age. Maybe in a normal presidential nomination fight Biden’s problems (his age, his defensiveness, and his lack of appeal to left-wing crusaders) would be fatal. But in case you haven’t noticed, there is nothing normal about the 2020 campaign. Here is Biden, the loyal veep to the most popular figure in the Democratic Party, unable to fill a room without the artful arrangement of chairs and lectern. After the most divisive three years in American political history since Reconstruction, Biden is frequently mocked for invoking the household gods of Beltway bipartisanship. And yet, after two failed presidential runs that never even got him to the New Hampshire primary, Biden is truly the candidate who persists. His mission may look daunting on paper. But Biden holds a key advantage as the campaign begins to move into the delegate-counting phase: a striking consistency of support in most regions and across most demographic groups, younger voters aside.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1908186