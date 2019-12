Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 16:58 Hits: 4

Ex-members of Eddie Gallagher's elite commando unit who served in Iraq have described him as "freaking evil" and toxic" in a leaked video. The platoon leader was controversially pardoned by the US president.

