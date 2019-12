Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 18:02 Hits: 4

After Vladimir Putin slammed Polish envoy to Nazi Germany as an "anti-Semitic pig," Poland summoned Russia's ambassador. The nations dispute the role of Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact of non-aggression in the lead-up to WWII.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-summons-russian-ambassador-over-wwii-spat/a-51822547?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf