Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 17:30 Hits: 4

Voters in Guinea-Bissau are being called out to cast their ballots in a presidential runoff Sunday, capping a year of turmoil in the poor, coup-prone West African state.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191228-guinea-bissau-heads-for-presidential-runoff-election-capping-a-year-of-turmoil