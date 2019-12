Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 18:18 Hits: 5

President Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump signaled in a new interview that she could leave the White House if her father is reelected in 2020.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476124-ivanka-trump-might-leave-white-house-if-father-wins-2020