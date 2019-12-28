The Best ‘Scheer Intelligence’ Episodes of 2019

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 13:32 Hits: 3

This year’s top “Scheer Intelligence” episodes include conversations with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer centering on shocking revelations about the U.S. national security state, several analyses of white supremacy and a debunking of a noxious myth behind gun control. Click on the headline to listen to the podcast and read the transcript.

We Could Solve the Israel-Palestine Conflict Tomorrow

By ROBERT SCHEER

Filmmakers Abby Martin and Mike Prysner discuss the war crimes being committed in Gaza and how a resolution could be reached in the Middle East.



White Supremacy Is as American as Apple Pie

By ROBERT SCHEER

Documentarian Robin Cloud discusses her new film, “Passing: A Family in Black & White,” and the lasting legacy of America’s original sin.



The Mass Extinction No One Is Talking About

By ROBERT SCHEER Dialects are dying out at an alarming rate, along with the world views they contain. This is no accident, according to artist Lena Herzog.



Lies Liberals Tell Themselves About the Second Amendment

By ROBERT SCHEER A deep-seated denial about the colonial ideology undergirding gun rights in the U.S. has hampered the left’s approach to arms control.



All Americans Have Blood on Their Hands

By ROBERT SCHEER In a raw new interview, recently retired Army Maj. Danny Sjursen opens up about his 18 years as a witness to America’s forever wars.



The Only Way White Supremacy Is Defeated

By ROBERT SCHEER Professor and activist Melina Abdullah dissects the dangers of Donald Trump’s presidency, the legacy of the Black Power Movement and more.



The Great Con of American Patriotism In conversation with Robert Scheer, veterans Ron Kovic and Maj. Danny Sjursen trace the United States’ violent trajectory since the Vietnam War.

The Illegal CIA Operation That Brought Us 9/11

By ROBERT SCHEER Was it conspiracy or idiocy that led to the failure of U.S. intelligence agencies to detect and prevent the 2001 terror attacks?



There Is No Donald J. Trump Without William F. Buckley

By ROBERT SCHEER An in-depth look at a debate between James Baldwin and the conservative thinker reveals pressing truths about racism in modern America.

The Plot to Discredit and Destroy Julian Assange By ROBERT SCHEER

Several nations have played a role in the WikiLeaks publisher’s downfall as corporate media stands idly by.

