Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 22:41 Hits: 2

Home security company Ring and its parent corporation Amazon were hit with a¬†lawsuit in federal court¬†Thursday alleging that their cameras have been hacked on numerous occasions due to inadequate protections,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/amazon-hit-with-lawsuit-after-personal-camera-hacks-confirm-worst-fears/