Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 23:36 Hits: 3

Sen. Susan Collins, Republican from Maine, is one of the recipients of pressure from two new Republican groups opposed to Donald Trump, and it has her fretting. Republicans for the Rule…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/gop-sen-susan-collins-is-feeling-pressure-from-anti-trump-groups-as-impeachment-closes-in/