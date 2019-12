Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 02:35 Hits: 3

Police in New York City have registered at least six attacks against Jews in the city since Hanukkah began on Sunday. In response, the city is stepping up security in neighborhoods with a large Jewish population.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-york-boosts-policing-after-despicable-anti-semitic-attacks-on-hanukkah/a-51816065?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf