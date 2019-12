Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 04:46 Hits: 2

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000 dying from heat and dehydration. One koala found a solution, stopping two cyclists to sip from their water bottle.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-thirsty-koala-stops-cyclist-to-take-a-drink-amid-heatwave/a-51817756?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf