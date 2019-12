Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 07:25 Hits: 3

The police chief of Janos was taken into federal custody for suspected involvement in the killing of Mormon family members. The US has put pressure on Mexican authorities to find the culprits.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-arrests-police-chief-over-mormon-family-massacre/a-51818662?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf