Category: World Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 16:56 Hits: 0

Eighty years ago, the poet W.H. Auden wrote that “Waves of anger and fear / Circulate over the bright / And darkened lands of the earth.” Like Auden in 1939, we must accept the possibility that things could become far worse than they already are.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/2020s-low-dishonest-decade-by-kaushik-basu-2019-12