Because Bernie 'Constitutionally Incapable of Sucking Up,' Anti-Corruption Champion Zephyr Teachout Endorses Sanders

"That's why people love him," says progressive activist and legal scholar. "They know he'll always be on the side of the little guy against big agriculture, big banks, big pharma, big tech, hate, and fear."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015