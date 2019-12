Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 01:09 Hits: 4

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said Friday that he would not comply with a Senate subpoena to testify in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/476097-biden-says-he-would-not-comply-with-a-senate-subpoena-in-trumps-impeachment