Ah, that good old free market, where money rules and kills children. It's the American way, Republican lawmakers, backed by industry, and now Republican courts tell us—no matter how trivial the industry and the markets are. Take magnetic desk toys, such as these, the little magnetic balls that you can sculpt into things. Kids swallow the small, sometimes brightly colored magnets, because kids do stuff like that. And the magnets can kill them.

Deaths from these rare-earth magnets have "skyrocketed in the three years since courts blocked the efforts of federal regulators to force changes to the industry, which largely holds the power to regulate itself," The Washington Post reports. There have been six times more cases this year than in 2016, poison control center records show. The Post notes, "Medical researchers say the only explanation for the spike is the return of these unusually strong magnets to the market after the court ruling."

Now the industry gets to decide what safety standards it will adopt. Among those rejected so far is making the magnets too big to swallow or weaker, so they don't cause organ damage if that are swallowed. Child safety experts say the problem of voluntary safety standards set by industry goes way beyond these toys and includes infant sleepers, crib bumpers, and unsteady furniture. Elliot Kaye, a Consumer Product Safety Commission member and former agency chairman, tells the Post, "It makes our jobs harder to have to defer by law to an extremely inefficient and industry-focused process." That process, he said, "has cost lives."

It's going to cost even more, now that the pork industry has been put in charge of itself too. One inspector, Anthony Vallone, told NBC, "It's so hard to go to work without feeling physically sick watching this just happen, unfolding in front of you. […] Especially since you took the oath to protect the American people."

Here's what the magnetic-toy industry group that convened decided to do about the deadly toys: propose a new standard that, the Post notes, "would require safety warning labels and packaging changes, including a way to visually check that all loose magnets are inside." Shihan Qu, the executive in charge of the company Zen Magnets, says that this is "an inherently dangerous product. That's what it is." As for the kids? "You can't just make all small things big so kids won't choke on them." When it comes to toys, whether for kids or adults, yes, you absolutely can make them too big to swallow. If you care about saving children's lives, that is.

