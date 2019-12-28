Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 00:31 Hits: 4

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE…

A Dark and Stormy Night in the Kiddie Pool

It's a highlight of my year—plopping down in a velvety-soft Victorian wingback by the fire with a foamy beverage and basking in the brilliant badness of the winning entries in the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest—named after Edward “It was a dark and stormy night” Bulwer-Lytton as "a whimsical literary competition that challenges entrants to compose the opening sentence to the worst of all possible novels." The Class of 2019 was announced earlier this year by the English department at San Jose State University. A sample:

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times – though any decent statistician might net those two factors together and conclude that things were fairly average all round. —David M., Auckland, NZ (Dishonorable mention) Realising that his symptoms indicated a virtually undetectable, fast acting neurotoxin, CIA coroner Quinn Abner frantically wrote up the details, lay on the floor and, as a professional courtesy, did his best to draw a chalk outline of himself. Bulwer Lytton. You can just call him Ed. Bulwer Lytton. You can just call him Ed. —Jeremy D., England (Crime/Detective) I knew that my husband was cheating on me, because I tasted his breath on the new maid's lips. —Andrew K., CA (Romance) Despite being a German, vegan book-cataloger from rural and upscale Connecticut, Marion was quite ignorant and overly opinionated about almost everything, except for Atlas Shrugged and atheism, which made her the embodiment of an Arian, vegetarian, ultracrepidarian-contrarian, non-sectarian, libertarian, librarian agrarian from Darien. —Eric M., NY (Purple Prose) His hot, fetid breath on the back of her neck pulled her from her sleep and she felt fear grip her as she recognized his presence and scrambled quickly to untangle herself from the sheets and exit the bed before Felix could hack up the forthcoming hairball. —Krista E., Canada (Dishonorable mention)

You can read the full list, including the grand prize winner right here. Preferably while a dog barks in the distance.

Your west coast-friendly edition of Cheers and Jeers starts below the fold... [Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, December 27, 2019

Note: “If you didn't get what you wanted for Christmas, it's Ukraine's fault. Blame Ukraine.”

—Russia, standing in front of curtain concealing what you wanted for Christmas

By the Numbers:

15 days!!!

Days 'til 2020: 5

Days 'til the Lafayette Oatmeal Festival in Colorado: 15

Trump's aggregate approval rating via FiveThirtyEight, despite the fact that a new CNN poll shows that 76% of Americans view economic conditions as "favorable": 42%

Public support for taxing the f*ck out of Americans making more than $10 million a year, via CNBC: 83%

Percent of Americans who believed global warming was not happening in December 2014 and December 2019, respectively, according to George Mason University: 23%, 12%

Age of Maine native Chuck Peddle, who invented the microprocessor (the 6502 chip) used in personal computers like the Commodore 64 and Apple II, when he died last week: 82

Years during which Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians performed Auld Lang Syne on New Year's Eve: 1939-1977

Puppy Pic of the Day: Marriage in progress…

CHEERS to blessed silence. They've turned off the Christmas carols. It's safe to come out now. We hope you were as fortunate as we were by making it through another season without hearing the Kenny G version of Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer or FIFA’s rendition of The Little Vuvuzela Boy. But we’re not entirely out of the woods yet. Nothing but non-stop Auld Lang Syne for the next four days and Grandpa’s only on page 16 of his Festivus grievances. (This item sponsored by ACME earplugs. Remember: If you haven’t heard a thing about ACME Earplugs, you must already be using ACME earplugs.)

P.S. Belated Happy Boxing Day, Canada...

CHEERS and JEERS to action news lightning round. I can think of zero reasons to get into the weeds of hard news while we're still basking in the glow of a holiday week and standing on the precipice of a weekend and then another holiday week. So toss I shall a mere smattering of fresh headlines to get you up to speed without killing the buzz:

» Trump is still impeached, and Speaker Pelosi is in no rush to send the two articles (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, aka "The Screaming Twins") over to the Senate unless Moscow Mitch agrees to hold a trial that actually resembles—oh, what's the word?—a trial. » North Korea unveiled its big surprise Christmas present it promised to deliver to President Trump. It wasn't, as Trump suggested, "a vase." Instead, it was what Trump deserves most: a big bunch of nothing. » This happened in Giuliani Land... The personal attorney for the President of the United States showed up to an interview with his fly open, falsely claimed to be Jewish, lost his phone during the interview, drooled all over his shirt, called everybody assholes, and no oneÃ¢Â€Â™s even surprised. December 24, 2019 » China, Iran and Russia are holding joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. All three evil nations agree that the deadliest weapon among them is cook Yuri Gobnokankov's cooking on the battle cruiser Admiral Nakhimov. Yuck, it's terrible! Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha! » There were more mass shootings in the United States this year than there were days in the year. Thank you, Republican party and “gun safety organization” NRA.

And this just in: pessimists lament that there's a 50 percent chance of saving Notre Dame Cathedral, while optimists gush that there's a 50 percent chance of saving Notre Dame Cathedral. Highlights of ensuing street brawl tonight on Newscenter at 11.

CHEERS to keeping things in focus. Happy 448th birthday to Johannes Kepler, the "founder of modern optics." Among many other accomplishments, he designed the first lenses to help farsightedness and nearsightedness. Sadly for our current political class, there was nothing in his bag of tricks to help shortsightedness.

CHEERS to opening your mouth and saying "Ahhhhhhsome!" 2019 saw its share of medical breakthroughs, and the Good News Network has ten of 'em here, including…

Blue Light lowers blood pressure Also: research shows a banana a day can quickly correct a 5000-point deficiency among Ms. Pac-Man players. Also: research shows a banana a day can quickly correct a 5000-point deficiency among Ms. Pac-Man players. Broccoli beats up on cancer Vision is restored with stem cells from dead people Parkinson’s treatment results are “beyond our wildest dreams” The elusive formula for restoring tooth enamel is found An isolated molecule can destroy pancreatic cancer cells

And in perhaps the greatest discovery of the year, researchers have found a surefire remedy for making it through the last year of the Trump administration. It's a breakthrough therapy called—[Checks notes]—a large mallet to the head.

CHEERS to changing times. On Sunday’s date in 1852, Emma Snodgrass was arrested in Boston for wearing pants. Today she'd be arrested for not wearing them. Discuss.

CHEERS to home vegetation. Not much on the tube this weekend, which will give you ample time to watch some great movies on that new Betamax home movie system you got for Christmas. (I'm so jealous. All I got from my parents was The Best of Bread, Vol. 2 and Chicago VII.)

It’s what all the cool kids got this year.

New home video releases include It: Part 2, Brad Pitt's Ad Astra (which sounds like either a science fiction epic or a shaving commercial), and the Judy Garland biopic Judy, with Renee Zellweger in the guaranteed Oscar-nominated title role. If you haven't gotten Christmas out of your system yet, they're re-running Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors tonight at 8 on NBC. The NBA schedule is here, the NFL schedule is here, and the NHL schedule is here. (The Bruins will turn the sabers into rusty butter knives Ha Ha Ha). Last week's live studio audience versions of All in the Family and The Jeffersons re-airs tomorrow at 8 on ABC. SNL is airing a rerun of the show hosted recently by Will Ferrell. And Sunday on 60 Minutes: fresh out of things to investigate, the correspondents go after each other undercover and expose some seriously f****d-up sh*t.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

This Week: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Trump’s new national security adviser Marvin McYesman (R-Moscow); Andrew Yang. Face the Nation: Ivanka Trump (R-Moscow) of the Trump crime family shows up to display the fine work her plastic surgeon has performed over the last twenty years; Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and James Lankford (R-Moscow). Good luck bagging, stuffing, and mounting those alternative facts Sunday morning, Chuck. Good luck bagging, stuffing, and mounting those alternative facts Sunday morning, Chuck. Meet the Press: Chuck Todd takes his fabled journey to the land of “Alternative Facts” with—are you sitting down?—a panel of people. Were Mr. Todd to have done his basic job of fact-checking and homework-doing all along, this special show teaching him how to fact-check and homework-do would not be necessary. But here we are. I hope he learns a lot! CNN's State of the Union: Remember the last time the Sunday shows had Senator John Kennedy (R-Moscow) on—it was literally earlier this month—and he spent every moment of his time gaslighting America? Well, Jake Tapper said, “Cut me another slice of that,” so old Johnny Boy and his phony “aw shucks” shtick (he was educated at Vanderbilt, UVA, and Oxford) are back. Also a good Kennedy: Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA). Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Moscow).

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: December 27, 2009

CHEERS to sage advice. While partaking in our traditional Episcopalian Christmas meal—all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet—we got a fortune cookie message that said: "An empty stomach is not a good political advisor." No, but it sure beats hiring Bob Shrum.

And just one more…

CHEERS to tucking the week in to bed.Christmas weeks are hectic enough. But with the holiday falling on a Wednesday,plus Hanukkah and impeachment and Star Wars madness thrown into the mix,it's been a mind-numbing blur. So my undying gratitude to the Auralnauts—and a certain little green friend—for giving us the perfect way to help us decompress and drift off to la-la-land tonight calmly…serenely…and WAIT NO DON’T TOUCH THAT!!!

May the REM stage be with you.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

