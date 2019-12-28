The joy of Daily Kos evergreens

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 02:45 Hits: 4

Many of the pine trees in the image above aren’t healthy because the climate crisis has altered the range of a beetle that carries a fungal disease that attacks them. But ignore that for a moment. That’s not what this article is about. This article is about a kind of evergreen that is doing pretty well—the intermittent evergreen. Which is found ... at Daily Kos.

Every holiday season, the content division at Daily Kos is faced with a bit of a dilemma. While someone is always on hand to watch for and report on breaking news, some portion of the writing staff wants a little holiday in their holiday. Which means that it can be difficult to keep up with producing the regular several dozen or so news articles each day. Aggravating that issue is the fact that some of the newsmakers are also busy sipping nog, carving a turkey or—sigh—golfing. So the number of fresh items to report about can be down at the same time as the number of people to create new articles is. Which is a formula for the dreaded lack of updates. None of us wants that.

So, days or weeks in advance of a holiday, the Daily Kos staff is asked to crank out articles that are somewhat less than breaking: articles that might run today, but might also run next week without losing a lot of their value. Those articles are placed in a special part of the news queue known as “Evergreen.”

Evergreen articles can be an opportunity for the fantastic Daily Kos Elections team to take a deep dive on topics such as gerrymandering, or find the congressional district with the most foreign-born residents. They can include strange topics that normally might not rise to the top of anyone’s newsworthy list … like Stephen Miller’s hair. And they can include articles about things that really should be getting more attention day to day, such as efforts to steal resources and lands away from Indian reservations.

Personally, I’ve used them as opportunities to indulge in musing about the history of Turkey and the anniversary of the most important photograph ever taken, handing out some awards for truly bad journalism, and discussing the sequencing of the genes of the Tasmanian tiger.

And one of the best things about the Evergreen section is that I can look at Daily Kos’ internal news queue and see what’s coming over the next week. And what I can see is why you really want to keep coming to Daily Kos, no matter where you are over the holidays.

In recent days you’ve seen and in coming days you’re going to see articles about the impeachment and how Democratic campaigns are looking as the Iowa caucuses loom, but you’re also going to read about humpback whales, and cities committing to renewable energy, and how to support transgender members of your family. There’s a piece on big science and bigger economics, a couple of movie reviews you won’t find in your local paper, and recommendations on how to diversify your bookshelf.

There are articles looking into those bills cooling their heels on Mitch McConnell’s desk, the prospects for genuine immigration legislation in the coming year, and on what it will mean if that recent court ruling on Obamacare isn’t knocked down. There’s an update on what Al Gore is doing now, some good legislation that got passed while all eyes were on Trump, and a declaration of peace in the War on Christmas.

Unlike most pine forests, Daily Kos evergreens are seriously diverse. They’re seriously worth fitting around your latkes, mac and cheese, or mashed potatoes.

But you’ll have to bring your own pine scent. We’re still working on that.

